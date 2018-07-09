Jamaica’s Self-Contained Roots Rock Reggae Band EarthKry Invades Europe

More determined than ever, Keyboardist Phillip Mcfarlane, Vocalist/Guitarist Aldayne Haughtron, Drummer Kieron Cunningham and Bassist Kamardo Blake Roots are fervent in carrying authentic roots, rock reggae legacy to the world. The self-contained band which just ended their own successful US tour, and as guests alongside legendary reggae band from Hamilton, New Zealand Katchafire, have landed in Europe to much fan fire and anticipation.

“It was great to tour with Katchafire, we got to make new fans and bond with another band whose view point is similar to us. We all have the same mission when it comes to Reggae. We have a message that stands the test of time” stated EarthKry’s band member Aldayne Haughton

Both alongside New Zealand’s ambassador and on their own, EarthKry graced stages across the US, from Florida, Texas and Arizona, to Ohio, Minnesota, Illinois, Massachusetts and North Carolina, before headed to Portugal to kick off their European Summer 2018 Tour.

With eager fans anxiously awaiting the arrival of EarthKry, the band gave Portuguese fans a show to remember by delivering music from their “Hard Road” EP and their top charting debut album “Survival”. A first for the band performing at Musa Festival in Portugal, Phillip, Kieron, Aldayne and Kamardo left the crowd wanting more while delivering a musical lasting memory. No rest for the weary, as the next day EarthKry to Poland for the Ostroda Reggae Festival, and once again conveyed their message through the vibrations of music trodding on the footsteps of The Wailers, Peter Tosh, Jacob Miller, Black Uhuru and Steel Pulse. “It was real pleasure performing at Ostarda in Poland! Dream became reality! Big up to the whole Ostrada Reggae Festival team. Respect! We love you!” – EarthKry

EarthKry Summer 2018 European Tour continues as the band next stop is Young Town Festival in Italy, followed by Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands, UK and Spain.

