Jake Ybarra Delivers Latest Music Video, The Starkly Burning “BloodFire”

Jake Ybarra’s latest music video, “BloodFire,” premieres today on The Bluegrass Situation. A companion piece to Jake’s newest single, the clip is deceptively simple – and compelling. Ybarra is tall and dark, with a commanding presence that draws the eye, and director William Gawley for Charlotte Avenue Pictures makes excellent use of that here. There are three main characters in this piece: Ybarra, a Viking-worthy bonfire, and the moonlight. Special effects make a guest appearance, with mesmerizing images of molten lava creatively used to add to the dangerous feel of the nighttime imagery.

Jake’s lyrics tell powerful stories, and it was easy for Gawley to allow them to carry the tale here. “We decided on a performance shoot for this song, using real fire and animation to allow the lyrics to paint the rest of the picture,” Gawley reflects. The pounding, Rockabilly track grounds the sense of primal power at play here – and within a few frames and a few words – most viewers are captivated.

I got a jealous heart and a made up mind

Mind is made up till the day I die

Cross me now and you might see

That devil that’s inside of me

No he ain’t a friend of mine

But I’ve been known to keep him on the line

For times like this, times like when

My blood has turned to fire (Jake Ybarra)

For Ybarra, the video, shot by Austin Boylen, captures the song’s unique intensity. “We tried several things before settling on the bonfire,” he notes. “It’s a simple approach, but like the song, it moves the story forward.”

“BloodFire” is Jake’s first radio single from his debut album, SOMETHING IN THE WATER, which is drawing the approval of music lovers and tastemakers alike.

“Kinda rumbling, kinda rockabilly, kinda outlaw, kinda groovy. It’s a tempo tale of a hard-headed devil who’s running down the wrong highway.” – MusicRow (Robert K Oermann)

“His potential seems limitless, and he has delivered an opening salvo which is already a signal of the real thing . . . a very, very fine record.” – Americana UK (Jonathan Smith)

“He has the ability to craft expressive compositions – descriptive songs with real-world substance and soul – that resonate even on first hearing.” – American Songwriter (Lee Zimmerman)

“His songs are well-written, and he’ll surprise you with an unexpected word or turn of phrase. Each song paints its own little picture, as clear as a snapshot. A lovely album.” – KKUP -FM, Cupertino, CA (Sully Roddy)

“Remember Jake’s name … he is going places!” – BIG CACTUS COUNTRY RADIO

(Johnny Da Piedade)

“. . . A remarkably confident debut. Ybarra’s clear, distinctive voice delivers every word of his excellent lyrics with beautiful clarity.” – Americana Roundup / CMP Magazine UK (Michael Hingston)

ABOUT JAKE YBARRA

Born in Texas but raised in Greenville, South Carolina, Jake started off singing in choirs as a boy, then playing in Rock bands as a teen. With a classically trained pianist for a mother, a semi-professional horn player for a dad, and a couple of guitar-playing brothers, it was only natural that Ybarra (pronounced e-BAR-a) eventually found music in his future. Originally dreaming of a career in baseball, an injury forced Jake onto a different path at the age of 15. After high school, he moved on to college at Furman University, where he earned a degree in Political Science and Government, which included a legislative internship at the European Parliament in Brussels. After graduating, Jake got serious about songwriting. Inspired by Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark, James McMurtry, John Prine and Lucinda Williams, he turned his full attention to creating music. In 2020, Ybarra recorded his “pandemic project,” a four-song EP called Basement Songs. That effort earned him a dedicated local following and landed him a management deal and the opportunity to record SOMETHING IN THE WATER. An avid runner, Jake also enjoys reading, cooking, and hanging out with friends. He currently lives in Nashville, TN.