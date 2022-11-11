Jake Swamp and The Pine Relives Young Nostalgia With New Single “Empty Stomachs and Bloodshot Eyes”

“Empty Stomachs and Bloodshot Eyes” has a central theme: nostalgia. Ultimately, the artist is reflecting on his debauchery from high school, and how in that moment, he didn’t recognize that was the most free of responsibility he will ever be. Zieff also realizes that he wished he took more pictures, spent more time with friends, and recognized that everything will work out. A COVID-induced downtime made the singer watch almost every music documentary on Netflix, including the Shawn Mendez documentary, where Zieff saw the artist visit his hometown; inspiration struck, and thus “Empty Stomachs and Bloodshot Eyes” was born. The artist gives a big band sound with the assistance of violinist Corinna Smith of Adam Ezra Group, five-time Boston Music Awards Session Musician of the year (2016-2021) Johnathan Ulman, and multi-faceted producer Josh Gold. For Zieff, he hopes that listeners will dance and sing their hearts out to the track.

Stream “Empty Stomachs and Bloodshot Eyes” on all major streaming platforms now.