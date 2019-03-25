Jake Owen’s New Song ‘That’s on Me’ Turns Up the Romance

Jake Owen turns up the romance with his new song “That’s on Me.”

With references to a famous Tennessee whiskey and a country icon, “That’s on Me” is a suave love song that has the narrator encouraging his partner to wind down after a whirlwind week, setting the tone with candles, whiskey and old records.

“So don’t you worry ’bout the whiskey, that’s on Jack / If you need a little throwback, that’s on Cash / We could turn the TV on fuzz / We could throw our clothes on that rug / The way I see it, that only leaves / Lovin’ on you, and that’s on me,” Owen croons over a smooth guitar.

The eighth track on his new album Greetings…From Jake, “That’s on Me” is co-penned by Laura Veltz (“I Could Use a Love Song,” “Lonely Eyes), Matt Dragstrem (“I’ll Name the Dogs,” “You Look Like I Need a Drink”) and Benjy Davis (“I Know a Guy”). It follows the release of Owen’s seventh No. 1 single “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” current hit “Down to the Honkytonk” and the beachy “Drink All Day.”

He’s also shared the heartfelt ballad “Made For You,” which Michael Ray specifically asked him to perform at his wedding to Carly Pearce. The album features collaborations with Kid Rock on “Grass is Always Greener” and Lele Pons, a Venezuelan-American singer, actress and social media star, on “Señorita.”

Greetings…From Jake is set for release on Friday (March 29) via Big Loud Records. Owen is also up for Single of the Year at the 2019 ACM Awards for “Down to the Honkytonk.”