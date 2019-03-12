Jake Owen to Make His Acting Debut in ‘The Friend’

If you need Jake Owen, he’ll be in Alabama filming his very first movie this month. The “Down to the Honky Tonk” singer will make his acting debut in The Friend, a drama based on a real story.

The Friend is currently filming in Fairhope, Ala., and also stars Dakota Johnson of the Fifty Shades of Grey movies and actor Jason Segel (Marshall from How I Met Your Mother). It’s not clear which character Owen will play. The movie is based on an essay written for Esquire in 2015, about a man whose friend moved in with him while his wife battled terminal cancer. Matthew Teague wrote the essay. The film’s release date has not yet been made public. The real story also took place in Fairhope.

Owen’s dynamic resume has not yet included an acting credit, but he’s no stranger to a camera, having starred in many of his music videos and digital videos shared via social media, in addition to starring as a judge on USA’s Real Country last fall.

Earlier this month he shared that he won’t be doing an official tour in 2019, instead choosing select fair and festival dates to perform and promote his upcoming Greetings from … Jake album, due March 29. Additionally, Owen is expecting a baby with girlfriend Erica Hartlein in May.