Jake Owen To Host Westwood One’s ‘Summer Kick Off’ Memorial Day Special

BIG LOUD’s JAKE OWEN has been tapped to host WESTWOOD ONE’s annual “SUMMER KICK OFF” MEMORIAL DAY special.

Tthe four-day program will feature “beachy” tunes and Summer memories from OWEN, KENNY CHESNEY, LUKE BRYAN, JASON ALDEAN, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, KEITH URBAN, LITTLE BIG TOWN, KELSEA BALLERINI, ZAC BROWN BAND, and more. The special will also remember the men and women who have died while serving in the U.S. ARMED FORCES.

Stations can air “SUMMER KICK OFF WITH JAKE OWEN” any time beginning SATURDAY, MAY 26th through MONDAY, MAY 28th between 6a and midnight. Contact Country@WestwoodOne.com for more information.