Jake Owen Reveals Track Listing For New Album “Greetings From… Jake”

Chart-topping singer/songwriter and Big Loud Records recording artist Jake Owen revealed the track listing to his hotly-anticipated fourth studio album, GREETINGS FROM…JAKE, directly to his fans via Instagram. Releasing March 29,

GREETINGS FROM…JAKE features the PLATINUM-selling #1 smash “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” and current Top 10-and-climbing single “Down To The Honkytonk,” which garnered a nomination for Single of the Year at the upcoming 54th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards.

Teaming back up with award-winning producer Joey Moi, GREETINGS FROM…JAKE marks Owen’s first major record release since signing with Big Loud. Moi was at the helm of some of Owen’s biggest hits to date, including “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Alone with You” and “Beachin’.” Building off their early success, Owen’s first single for Big Loud Records — the nod to John Mellencamp “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” — earned him his seventh career #1.

GREETINGS FROM…JAKE Track Listing

1. Down To The Honkytonk (Luke Laird, Rodney Clawson, Shane McAnally)

2. Ain’t Here To Talk (Jesse Frasure, Brett Tyler, Michael Hardy)

3. Catch A Cold One (Jon Nite, Josh Thompson, Justin Ebach)

4. I Was Jack (You Were Diane) (Craig Wiseman, David Ray, Jody Stevens, John Mellencamp, Tommy Cecil)

5. Grass Is Always Greener (feat. Kid Rock) (Ben Burgess, Jaren Johnston, Robert Ritchie, Alysa Vanderheym)

6. Homemade (Bobby Pinson, Drew Parker, Jared Mullins, Ben Goldsmith)

7. Drink All Day (Daniel Ross, Ernest K Smith, Brian Kelley, Josh Miller)

8. That’s On Me (Laura Veltz, Benjy Davis, Matt Dragstrem)

9. Señorita (feat. Lele Pons) (Nolan Sipe, Nathan Spicer, Ben Caver)

10. In It (Jimmy Robbins, Josh Thompson, Laura Veltz)

11. River of Time (Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip, Marv Green)

12. Made for You (Benjy Davis, Joey Hyde, Neil Medley)

13. Mexico in Our Minds (Jaren Johnston, Chris DeStefano, Ashley Gorley)

14. Damn (David Lee Murphy, Jake Owen, Brett James)