Jake Owen Premiers Long-Form Extended Video For “Homemade”

Multi-Platinum entertainer Jake Owen is premiering the long-form extended video for his fast-rising single “Homemade” exclusively on Entertainment Tonight. Racing up the Country radio airplay charts, “Homemade” is the third single off Owen’s Top 10 album GREETINGS FROM…JAKE, following #1 smash “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” and Top 5 “Down To The Honkytonk.”

In an exclusive interview with ET, Owen shared, “I was so glad we could tell this story of my grandparents not just for me, and my girls, but for others too. A little more positivity in the world, even for those that didn’t have the easiest of circumstances, but made it work for love,” he added.

View the full video, here: https://www.etonline.com/country-singer-jake-owen-shares-how-his-new-videos-emotional-love-story-impacts-his-own-exclusive.

Set in the 1940’s and directed by Justin Clough, the extended version tells the narrative of Owen’s grandparents’ real-life love story previewed in the recently released music video for the song, which left fans with a “To be continued…” The long-form story details how Owen’s grandparents met, separated during the WWII draft, and eventually reunited with each other. Owen plays the role of his grandfather’s younger self while the video is narrated by his grandparents and based on true events.

Owen talked more in-depth with his grandparents about their love story on a recent episode of his podcast “Good Company with Jake,” listen (HERE).

This past weekend, Owen wrapped his annual JAKE OWEN HOMEMADE WEEKEND charity event benefiting the Jake Owen Foundation in his hometown of Vero Beach, FL. To date, the Jake Owen Foundation has raised more than 1.6 million dollars. For more information, visit http://www.jakeowenfoundation.org.

ABOUT JAKE OWEN

Platinum-certified Big Loud recording artist Jake Owen has seven #1 songs, numerous #1 albums and Multi-Platinum hits to his name. The chart-topping entertainer’s latest album, GREETINGS FROM… JAKE garnered Owen’s seventh #1 hit and debuted with more than 154,000 album equivalents. The singer/songwriter continues to earn critical acclaim, with critics praising GREETINGS FROM…JAKE as a “country-grounded odyssey” (Billboard) that “unveils new layers of his artistry” (Sounds Like Nashville). Owen’s latest single “Homemade,” is currently climbing the country radio charts. GREETINGS FROM…JAKE, follows hit albums AMERICAN LOVE, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and #4 on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart, and the chart-topping album BAREFOOT BLUE JEAN NIGHT, which produced four consecutive #1 hits including his 2X PLATINUM anthem title- track “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” as well as the PLATINUM-certified hits “Beachin’,” “Anywhere With You,” “Alone With You,” and “The One That Got Away.” For more information, visit https://www.jakeowen.net/.