Jake Owen Marks Pride Month With Cover of Cher’s ‘Believe’

Jake Owen is showing his support for his LGBTQ fans and loved ones during Pride Month. The country star shared a heartfelt Instagram post — and a cover of a song that nobody saw coming!

Owen accompanied his note with a video of himself and his band covering Cher’s classic song “Believe,” giving the pop smash a country makeover. “I BELIEVE the world needs more love. No matter where it comes from,” Owen explains. “So with that said, I Googled ‘gayest’ songs of all time and the boys and I decided to put our country spin on Cher’s ‘Believe.'”

Owen shares that he’s inspired by people loving people “no matter who you are.” He adds, “I believe #loveislove. Some of my closest friends and coworkers, are part of the #lgbt community and I couldn’t be more happy for the progress they have made.”

The country star’s public support of the LGBTQ community was met with a bit of backlash. One woman commented on his post that she’s now sad she has tickets to his upcoming concert, and other fans were quick to reply to her comment. Some wrote in support of her post, but the majority were sharing words of love and trying to “combat the homophobia.”

In his own comment on Owen’s Instagram post, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line supported Owen’s decision to speak out: “Love this my brother and think it’s awesome that you’re down to talk about topics that are not necessarily comfortable,” Hubbard writes. “Keep doing what’s right and don’t worry about the people that don’t get it. Not everybody is comfortable accepting others for who they are but I’m glad you are and you use your voice to show love and acceptance to everyone. Proud to call you a friend.”