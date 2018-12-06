Jaida Dreyer Releases Classic Country Hit “I’ve Been Everywhere”

Singer-songwriter Jaida Dreyer has released her version of the hit Hank Snow song, “I’ve Been Everywhere,” following her appearance on USA Network’s“Real Country.” The track is now available on all digital platforms, including Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music and more.

The classic Country standard was written by Australian country singer Geoff Mack in 1959 and became most widely known when it was a number-one US country hit for the late Grand Ole Opry entertainer, Hank Snow on RCA Victor. The song in which he portrayed himself as a hitchhiker bragging about all the towns he’d been through, was later recorded by artists including Lynn Anderson, Asleep at the Wheel, Johnny Cash and more and has also appeared on TV and movies including Pat Garrett and Billy the Kidd when Kris Kristofferson did an abbreviated version and Bruce Springsteen used the song as a snippet for “Light of Day” during his 1999-2000 tour.

Representing Team Jake Owen, Dreyer took viewers and judges by storm as she took the stage for the first time, competing on the show, which aired Tuesday, Nov. 27. See her performance of “Fancy” here and “I’ve Been Everywhere” here.

Jaida Dreyer has had songs recorded by Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sara Evans, Granger Smith, Reba McEntire, Eric Church and more. Her diverse writing style has had her penning songs with the likes of Guy Clark to top writers on the LA pop scene. She is accredited with nine cuts in the hit television series “Nashville,” and songs featured in A&E’s “The Returned” and Netflix’s “Longmire.” In 2016, she celebrated a multi-week #1 with Luke Bryan’s “Home Alone Tonight” featuring Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild.