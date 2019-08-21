Jägertown Eases the Stress of Back to School Season

Southern country rockers Jägertown have attached themselves to a viral sensation this fall as teachers reach out for help with daunting back-to-school bills. The band has connected with thousands of educators via Twitter that is looking to “Clear The List” — their classroom supplies list, that is. Teachers can create Amazon Wish Lists of necessary supplies and anyone can go into the list and pay for them. The overwhelming number of lists has inspired the group to donate 100% of their music proceeds both digital and streaming through September to the cause. In turn, they hope their small act of kindness will motivate other artists to do the same.

“We are an indie group and we’ve already cleared more lists than we thought possible,” says Jägertown front man Preston Creed. “That’s where the #BandCartChallenge came from. If we can get other artists donating and spreading the word, imagine the impact we could have. This is a cause that benefits everyone this time of year.”

Since learning of the #ClearTheList campaign, Jägertown has completely cleared nine lists and their #BandCartChallenge has caught the attention of fellow artists Eli Young Band, Seth Cook and more. As Jessica Wade of Sirius XM’s The Highway, who has also jumped in on the trend, says, “I don’t pay for supplies at my workplace, why should teachers?”

Want to #ClearTheList? Follow Jägertown on Twitter to access hundreds of teacher’s Amazon Wish Lists.

Jägertown In Concert:

AUG 23 – Boneyard Saloon & Wine Dive / Park City, UT

AUG 24 – Spurs & Spokes / Saint Anthony, ID

AUG 30 – Oktoberfest / Park City, UT

SEPT 7 – Valparaiso Popcorn Festival / Valparaiso, IN

SEPT 12 – Top Golf / Midvale, UT

SEPT 27 – Bar 86 / Richfield, UT

SEPT 28 – Warehouse 25 / Grand Junction, CO

OCT 18 – Stoney’s Rockin’ Country / Las Vegas, NV

About Jägertown: The cutting-edge sound of Jägertown brings an energy and genuineness to country music that hasn’t been heard in years. With musical influences ranging from classic country icons like Don Williams and Merle Haggard to pure rock and roll artists such as Eddie Van Halen, it’s no wonder this band perfectly blends the country and rock genres while mixing the southern rock sounds they grew up loving. Celebrating their lucky 13th year together as a band, this Nashville recording artist five-member group based in Utah splits their time between the studio and on the road touring. Their latest album Blacktop has seen many successes since it’s March release including the lead single Rearview becoming the #1 most added song on the Music Row charts alongside Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton and Brett Young. Always focused on the fans, the band also compiled an album of fan favorites available for download now. They will finish out the year on the road performing at large festivals and notable venues, energizing the crowd with their fresh, rockin’ country sound.

For a full list of tour dates, visit Jägertown’s website and follow along with the band on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.