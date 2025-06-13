Jadelyn’s Daydream Diaries is a Journey Through Love, Self-Discovery, and Fantasy

Artist, model, and actress Jadelyn has released her highly anticipated EP, Daydream Diaries, now available on all major streaming platforms. Inspired by a mix of real-life experiences, fleeting thoughts, and dreams, this five-track project combines rawness and honesty into an immersive pop soundscape.

Written by Jadelyn alongside JP Clark (Bryce Vine, MOD SUN, blink-182), Bryan Jarett, and Rob Nagelhout, and brought to life through Jarett and Nagelhout’s atmospheric production, Daydream Diaries is Jadelyn’s most personal project yet, with chronicles of a venture of love, reflection, and emotional growth. From high school nostalgia to daydream-fueled attraction and self-empowerment, the EP reveals different layers of the rising star’s artistry and identity. “Daydream Diaries is a series of songs written on dreams I have once had,” Jadelyn explains. “Some are just fleeting magical thoughts, some are nightmares, and some are real-life experiences I continue to relive in the late hours of the night.” The first track, “Runaway,” is a breezy sun-soaked fantasy of spontaneous entanglement. Anchored by dreamy guitar riffs and a feel-good tempo, the track captures the thrill of letting go and imagining a world outside the noise of the city. “I am a hopeless romantic at heart,” she shares. “The thought of meeting a stranger and getting out of the city to see where a newfound romance could go, without expectations, ignites something in me.” Next is the previously released single “Throw it Back,” a heartfelt reflection of youth and the “what-ifs” that linger in our memories. “It’s about all those people we fantasize about running into years later,” Jadelyn says. Next is “HOW DO YOU LIKE ME NOW,” a bold testament that fuses gritty guitars with a soaring pop-rock chorus. The song is a declaration of worth and growth that balances openness with victory. Jadelyn states, “There are so many days where I still don’t feel like I have everything figured out, but when my head hits the pillow, I know I’m a good person living a life that’s authentic to me. I’m proud of who I’ve become.” The fourth track, “Halfway out the Door,” is a poignant and emotionally raw song about being stuck between staying and leaving, whether in a relationship, friendship, or chapter of life. It marks her first ever folk release, showing her range as an artist. Built around melancholic piano and an atmospheric build, the song captures the push and pull of indecision. And finally, “Stardust,” the last track from the EP, is a slow-burning yet upbeat love song with hints of country that sparkles with curiosity and tenderness. This sound takes her back to her country roots, which is the genre she originally grew up singing. With pulsing drums, soft melodies, and her warm voice, Jadelyn expresses the feeling of falling for someone and wanting to uncover everything about them.

Jadelyn is a Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, model, and actress known for combining vulnerability in her polished pop sensibility. Having gotten her start performing in coffee shops in 2018, Jadelyn has continued to captivate audiences with her unique storytelling and emotive sound. With over 7 million Spotify streams, a Top 200 dance chart hit, and features on Spotify’s New Music Friday, she has garnered praise from EARMILK, Dancing Astronaut, and DJ Times, and has earned endorsements from global DJs including Tiësto and Don Diablo.

With Daydream Diaries, Jadelyn cements her place as an artist to watch, unafraid to explore the blurry lines between reality and dreams while staying rooted in honesty. Stream Daydream Diaries now on all major platforms and follow Jadelyn on Instagram @jadelynmusic.