Jadelyn Unveils Whimsical New Single “Runaway”

Emerging model and artist Jadelyn has released her latest track “Runaway,” an enchanting pop anthem about imagining a whirlwind romance. The single captures the magic of losing yourself in a fantasy, blending themes of love and adventure with a lighthearted, ethereal vibe. “Runaway” is now available to stream and download on all major platforms worldwide.

Jadelyn describes the track as “a carefree love story based on a daydream I once had laying on the sand in Malibu,” reflecting her playful sense of escapism. As a self-proclaimed hopeless romantic, she channels the universal yearning for connection and spontaneity, painting a vivid picture of meeting a stranger, leaving the chaos of the city behind, and embarking on an impulsive journey to explore the exhilaration of an unexpected connection. “The thrill of the unknown in a spontaneous relationship really ignites something in me,” Jadelyn shares, embodying the excitement and wistfulness woven into the song. Written by Jadelyn alongside JP Clark (Bryce Vine, MOD SUN, blink 182), Bryan Jarett, and Rob Nagelhout, “Runaway” is a mix of yearning and longing, brought to life through Jarett and Nagelhout’s atmospheric production. The track’s pop soundscape perfectly complements its themes, resonating with listeners and inviting them into its carefree, adventurous world.

Jadelyn is a model and rising singer-songwriter, amassing over 7 million Spotify streams and earning a top 200 placement on the dance charts. Born in Washington, she began her musical journey singing country music in coffee shops and talent shows before moving to Los Angeles in 2018 to pursue a career in entertainment. Since then, she has explored diverse genres and collaborated with artists on tracks that push her creative boundaries, landing recognition on Spotify’s New Music Friday playlists and earning praise from legendary DJs like Tiesto and Don Diablo. Her music, which has been praised by outlets like EARMILK, Dancing Astronaut, edm.com, and DJ Times, reflects her authentic self, blending personal storytelling with universal themes. Jadelyn’s goal is to inspire others to embrace their true selves through her candid exploration of the human experience.

Brimming with hope and the excitement of a whimsical romance, Jadelyn’s latest single “Runaway” invites listeners to indulge in the thrill of spontaneity. The song is available now on all major streaming platforms. You can keep up with Jadelyn and her music career by following her on Instagram @jadelynmusic.