Jade Starling “So Alive” released to Top40 radio: Download Now

Jade Starling is an American singer-songwriter, and the lead vocalist for 1980s band Pretty Poison. She lives in New Jersey. Starling is a gay-rights activist and a supporter of same-sex marriage. She also speaks phonetic Spanish and often records songs in both Spanish and English. Starling has worked as a gay-rights activist, performing on behalf of many gay-rights benefits including gay-rights parades and LGBT benefits.In 1997, her song “Let Freedom Ring” was used to help further the concept of legalizing gay marriage. She has also been active in the “Ball Community” through her work with Jay Blahnik.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Jade Starling

Song Title: So Alive

Publishing: Tazmania

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: So Alive

Record Label: Tazmania