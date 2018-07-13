Jadd Naamani Heading To The PD Chair At KTBT (92.1 The Beat)/Tulsa, OK

With iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Mainstream KTBT (92.1 THE BEAT)/TULSA, OK PD TREVOR MORINI moving to program KHFI/AUSTIN, SVP/Programming-TULSA DON CRISTI taps sister Top 40 WERZ (Z107.1)/PORTSMOUTH, NH PD JADD NAAMANI to fill the programming chair in OKLAHOMA. He will start MONDAY, AUGUST 6th.

NAAMANI said, “I couldn’t be more excited to work side-by-side with what I already know is an amazing team and family in TULSA! Huge thanks to TONY COLES, DON CRISTI and JON PHILLIPS for the opportunity to tackle TULSA and thinking I’m worthy enough of taking over the reins of THE BEAT, and of course I can’t thank TIM MOORE, JEFF PIERCE before him, DYLAN SPRAGUE and JOE GRAHAM enough for helping me grow in both programming and leadership skills. Boomer Sooner, baby!”