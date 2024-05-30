Jacquie Roar to Light Up CMA Fest 2024 with Spotlight Stage Performance

Brace yourselves, because Jacquie Roar is about to set Nashville on fire! The powerhouse vocalist, fresh off her electrifying run as a finalist on Season 24 of “The Voice,” is gearing up to captivate audiences at Music City’s famous CMA Fest. Mark your calendars for Thursday, June 6th, because from 4:30pm to 4:50pm, Jacquie Roar will be setting the stage ablaze with her unforgettable performance.

Jacquie Roar isn’t here to blend in; she’s here to stand out, and trust us, you won’t be able to take your eyes off her. With two back-to-back chart-topping singles under her belt, including the sensational “Learn About Love” penned by the esteemed trio of songwriters Jaden Michaels (Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Lea Michele, Carly Rae Jepsen), Molly Reed (Hillary Scott & the Scott Family, Olivia Newton-John, Danny Gokey, Marie Osmond), and Jason Mater (Jelly Roll, Donny Osmond, Big Smo, 98 Degrees), Jacquie Roar is on a meteoric rise to stardom. Her music isn’t just making waves…it’s causing a tidal wave of excitement in the industry.

But, Jacquie Roar is more than just a voice – she’s a force of nature. From sharing the stage with legends like Reba McEntire, Martina McBride, and Alan Jackson to igniting crowds at The Oregon Jamboree, Jacquie Roar’s star power is undeniable.

If you think her stage presence is electrifying, just wait until you meet her in person. Jacquie Roar will be hosting a Meet & Greet session right after her show, giving fans the chance to get up close and personal with the one and only.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of history as Jacquie Roar takes center stage at CMA Fest 2024!