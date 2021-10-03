Jacob Miller and Rachel Fannan Team Up for Evocative Folk-Pop Single “Sacred Regard”
Progressive folk artist Jacob Miller and rock singer-songwriter Rachel Fannan have teamed up for a tender new single – “Sacred Regard”. Telling the story of a missed connection and a romantic “could-have-been”, “Sacred Regard” shows two hearts finding chemistry over wine and conversation…. eventually finding comfort in longing for the one night they had together. “Sometimes I come up with what I should have said at the moment months later when I’m writing a song about the person or situation,” says Fannan while speaking about her inspiration behind the song. “‘Sacred Regard’ is that look that falls over your face when the other persons not looking, and you’re just tripping out on how beautiful they are.” Miller also finds a sense of nostalgia in the single, one that he believes is relatable to a lot of people. “Between the vocal harmonies, verb-ed out guitar textures, and lost-love themes, this song holds true to elements of songwriting and storytelling that are hard to find in the modern-day,” says Miller. Overall, “Sacred Regard” is a hauntingly sentimental tune that showcases both artists’ creative strengths in songwriting, storytelling, and creating captivatingly beautiful music.