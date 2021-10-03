Jacob Miller and Rachel Fannan Team Up for Evocative Folk-Pop Single “Sacred Regard”

Both accomplished in their own rights, Fannan and Miller met in Portland, Oregon while Fannan was on tour with Canadian rock band Black Mountain. Miller, known as a featured performer on NBC’s The Voice (working with Nick Jonas and James Taylor) has toured internationally and found much success with his minimalist-pop-meets-americana-folk sound that is a timeless testament to his unique voice, style, and abilities. Having been praised by the likes of PopMatters and American Standard Time as “a new force among progressive folk musicians”, the duet between himself and Fannan feels natural as “Sacred Regard” sees much of Miller’s influence in the soft musical stylings behind the haunting vocals. Fannan is not to be forgotten though, as she boasts her own success in the music industry as a female rocker and contributes powerful vocals to the track as well. Best known as the lead vocalist of the band Only You, and formerly as co-lead vocalist of San Francisco psych-rockers Sleepy Sun, Fannan has also collaborated with UNKLE, progressive rock band Anywhere, and Canadian rock band Black Mountain. In addition to fronting Only You, Fannan also currently drums for the Russian feminist protest punk rock group Pussy Riot, embracing her own unique style of retro rock with a strong musical sense of confidence. Bringing the two together is a treat for listeners who seek to find a new style of evocative folk-pop with a hint of rock that is only possible when fusing together the creative influences of artists of this caliber.