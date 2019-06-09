Jackson Michelson Shares Brand New Single & Music Video For “One At A Time”

Curb Records’ Jackson Michelson released his highly-anticipated new single “One At A Time” today. Written by Michelson, Justin Ebach (Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny) and Steven Dale Jones (Jordan Davis, Diamond Rio), the track is the first taste of what’s to come from the rising singer/songwriter.

“‘One At A Time’ is all about living in the moment and soaking up life as it happens,” says Michelson. “I met my wife in high school. Since then, I’ve tried my best to take it all in… I wake up each day trying to enjoy every minute of that day and show my girl how much I love her. I did my best to portray that in this song.”

After years on the road averaging over 200 shows per year, the Portland, Oregon native released SiriusXM The Highway hit, “The Good Life” – which ultimately lead to a record deal with Curb. Michelson spent much of the past year writing for his upcoming projects. “I knew I needed to give my writing the same attention I’d given the road for the past several years.” Collaborating with Ebach, GRAMMY nominee Jeff Pardo and Curb’s Jim Ed Norman for production, his new music is a testament to his hard work, continued dedication to fans and spot as one of country music’s most anticipated up-and-comers.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

June 7 – Wildhorse Saloon – Nashville, TN

June 13 – Country Jam – Grand Junction, CO

June 14 – Country Summer Music Festival – Santa Rosa, CA

June 28 – Quarry Park – Rocklin, CA

June 29 – Cache Creek Vineyards – Clearlake Oaks, CA

July 3 – Budweiser’s King of Country Concert (Featuring Tracy Lawrence) – Salem, OR

July 6 – Boone County Fair – Albion, NE

July 13 – Dixie Fields Festival – Essex, United Kingdom

July 19 – Columbia County Fairgrounds – St. Helens, OR

July 20 – Columbia County Fairgrounds – St. Helens, OR

July 30 – WeFest – Detroit Lakes, MN

July 31 – Benton County Fairgrounds – Corvallis, OR

August 2 – Clatsop County Fair & Expo Center – Astoria, OR

August 3 – Klamath County Fairgrounds – Klamath Falls, OR

August 4 – Oregon Jamboree Music Festival – Sweet Home, OR

August 7 – Umatilla County Fair – Herimston, OR

