JACKSON MICHELSON DELIVERS ARTISTIC TAKE ON VIDEO FOR “STAY OVER”

Curb Records’ Jackson Michelson has dropped the official music video for on-again, off-again love anthem “Stay Over.” Delivering a passionate performance of his latest single, the visual premiered yesterday exclusively with Billboard, who noted the video highlighted Michelson’s “distinct brand of country and rock influences” and featured his “captivating vocals.” Penned by Michelson, Jeff Pardo (Ben Rector, Francesca Battistelli) and Molly Reed Grayson (Danielle Bradbery, Marie Osmond), and co-produced by Pardo and Jim Ed Norman (Dylan Scott, Kenny Rogers), the song has been added to several playlists, including Spotify’s New Boots, Wild Country and Breakout Country playlists, YouTube Music’s Country’s New Crop playlist, Apple Music’s Today’s Top Country Hits playlist, Amazon Music’s Introducing: Country playlist and Pandora’s Today’s Country playlist. Additionally, “Stay Over” is currently a featured track on SiriusXM The Highway’s On the Horizon program.

Watch the official video for “Stay Over” HERE.

“People always like to talk about the positive side of relationships, and the highlights, but I’ve found that highlights are the best when you’re committed to something you believe in,” Michelson told Billboard of the thought behind the song. “‘Stay Over’ is a song about the passion of love not letting a relationship end.”

Known for his dynamic live show, Michelson recently signed with WME for exclusive worldwide representation in all areas, including music, film, television, books, branding and endorsement.

“Stay Over” follows Michelson’s most recent single and video “One At A Time,” which released June 7. The video for “One At A Time” has already seen over 120,000 views, and the track has been added to YouTube Music’s Country’s New Crop playlist, as well as Spotify’s New Boots, Wild Country and Pop-Co playlists.

ABOUT JACKSON MICHELSON:

Curb’s Jackson Michelson’s previous releases and powerful arrangements have been praised for “staying atop the beat to drive it through to the end” (Taste of Country). The promising rising star grew up in the “Grass Seed Capital of the World,” Corvallis, Oregon, listening to the sounds of his mother’s favorite country songs and father’s soul. Always looking up to his older brother who toured as a Christian artist, Michelson joined him on the road to help sell merch while taking everything in and making a to do list all his own. After returning home with an undeniable fire lit inside of him, Michelson started playing in bands throughout his hometown while writing songs that balanced high-energy hooks with good natured storylines. Songs like “The Good Life” have been embraced by many and earned the support of SiriusXM’s The Highway, which helped Michelson reach new fans across the country. Before he knew it, his schedule was filled with over 200 shows a year including opening slots for Blake Shelton, Lee Brice, Frankie Ballard and more. Looking ahead, Michelson is excited for the next chapter of his ‘good life’ – one he’s built himself, show by show and song by song – with new cities to play, songs to be written and opportunities to explore.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

October 3 – Tony’s Pizza Events Center – Salina, KS*

October 4 – Baxter Arena – Omaha, NE*

October 5 – Bismarck Event Center – Bismarck, ND*

October 11 – Stoney’s Rockin’ Country – Las Vegas, NV

October 12 – Watson Lake – Prescott, AZ

*Opening for Gary Allan.