Jackie Guy “In A Summer” Released to Country radio: Download Now

Jackie Guy is a mother of seven children with a passion for family and faith. However, that did not stop her from having a successful career in physiotherapy as well as songwriting on albums such as Right Where I Wanna Be, My Red Guitar, and I Did It Anyway. Her unique voice is a blend of Bonnie Tyler, Kelly Willis and Shania Twain.

Some of Jackie’s more notable opportunities include Master of Ceremonies duties at performances for legends Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan, coveted opening spots for Sawyer Brown and Jess Moskaluke. She has also been involved in the creation of beautiful music videos such as the vintage-themed “A Lot Like Me”, and “Bridges”, shot in Nashville, Tennessee with Dean Miller, son of country music icon Roger Miller.

Jackie is currently working on her fourth album and is excited to release her latest single “In A Summer”. Set to be released internationally on June 27th, the song will be accompanied by a fun-filled video that encompasses the essence of summer.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Jackie Guy

Song Title: In A Summer

Publishing: Jackie Guy

Publishing Affiliation: Other

Album Title: In A Summer

Record Label: Evolution