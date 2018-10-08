Jack White’s Raconteurs Working on First New Album in Over 10 Years
The Raconteurs—Jack White’s band with Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler—are working on their first new album in over a decade. The news was announced today by White’s Third Man Records, which is reissuing the band’s 2008 album Consolers of the Lonely as part of a new Vault Package. The vinyl pressing comes with a bonus 7″ single, featuring two new songs from their recent sessions.
The band’s new album is currently due out in 2019. Learn more over at Third Man, and check out a photo of the reissue package below.