Jack & Jack Announce New Single And 17-Date UK and European Tour

Global hitmakers Jack & Jack are back, ushering in their biggest era yet with the announcement of their 17-date Symbiosis European Tour, set for March and April 2025. The tour coincides with the release of their highly anticipated new single currently teased as, Symbiosis – The Beginning, dropping February 28, followed by a cinematic music video.

After a three-year creative hiatus, Jack Gilinsky and Jack Johnson return as independent artists, reclaiming full control of their sound and vision. With over 1.7 billion Spotify streams and past hits like the Gold-certified No One Compares To You and Rise (with 906 million streams globally), the duo has cemented their place as chart-topping innovators. Now, they’re stepping into a new chapter—one defined by artistic evolution and unwavering creative freedom.

Their upcoming Symbiosis Tour will bring them back to London, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Berlin, and more, with fans experiencing a high-energy setlist blending their biggest hits with brand-new material.

“We’ve grown so much over the past few years, both as artists and as people,” Jack & Jack share. “This is the most ‘us’ we’ve ever been, and we can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

The new music video promises a stunning visual narrative that amplifies the track’s emotional depth—giving fans an immersive experience that marks the beginning of Jack & Jack’s most ambitious project yet.

Jack & Jack – Symbiosis European Tour Dates

March 21 – Dublin, Ireland

March 23 – Birmingham, UK

March 24 – Manchester, UK

March 25 – London, UK

March 28 – Oslo, Norway

March 29 – Stockholm, Sweden

March 31 – Copenhagen, Denmark

April 1 – Berlin, Germany

April 2 – Cologne, Germany

April 4 – Hamburg, Germany

April 5 – Antwerp, Belgium

April 6 – Amsterdam, Netherlands

April 8 – Zurich, Switzerland

April 9 – Milan, Italy

April 11 – Paris, France

April 13 – Barcelona, Spain

April 14 – Madrid, Spain

This tour isn’t just a return—it’s a reinvention. A celebration of growth, artistry, and resilience, built on the unbreakable bond of two best friends who turned their passion into a global movement.

ABOUT JACK & JACK

Jack & Jack’s rise to success is rooted in the unbreakable bond between lifelong friends Jack Gilinsky and Jack Johnson. From viral sensations to Gold-certified artists, their journey has been defined by relentless passion, creative evolution, and a deep connection with their fans. After breaking free from major label deals, the duo made a triumphant return following a three-year hiatus—this time, on their own terms.

Before stepping away, Jack & Jack were dominating the charts. Their hit single No One Compares To You has nearly 265 million Spotify streams and is certified GOLD by the RIAA. Their collaboration with Jonas Blue on Rise became a global smash, amassing over 900 million Spotify streams and 510 million YouTube views while topping UK radio and making waves on the U.S. Top 40. Their latest release, Like That (Jack’s Version), has already surpassed 60 million streams in just a few months.

They’ve graced some of the biggest stages, from The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Today Show, and The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to the MTV VMAs, MTV EMA’s, and BBC Teen Awards. Their impact has landed them in the Top 25 on Top 40 radio, Shazam’s Top 5 Greatest Gainers, and earned them titles like YouTube Artist on the Rise and Elvis Duran’s Artist of the Month.

Now, with a fresh wave of music, a European tour, and an even stronger artistic vision, Jack & Jack are proving that this next era is just the beginning.

