Jack Ingram Drops New Song ‘Where There’s a Willie,’ Announces New Album

Jack Ingram has dropped a light-hearted new ode to Willie Nelson and more of his country heroes titled “Where’s There’s a Willie,” which is the first single from his upcoming tenth studio album.

Set to a slow acoustic blues-country riff, “Where There’s a Willie” is both a lyrical and musical homage to the past greats who paved the way for Ingram and other Texas-based country singers.

“Where there’s a night, there’s a day / There’s a will there’s a way / Down in Texas we have our own saying / Where there’s Willie (there’s a Willie) / There’s Willie (there’s a Willie) / There’s Waylon,” Ingram sings.

“Where There’s a Willie” is the first taste fans have had of Ingram’s upcoming album, titled Ridin’ High … Again, which is a tip of the hat to Jerry Jeff Walker’s classic album Ridin’ High.

Ingram and his musicians, including Texas icon Charlie Sexton on guitar, recorded the 13 new tracks over two days at famed Arlyn Studios in Austin, Texas. A press release describes the sessions as a “forty-eight-hour party,” and the result is a relaxed, loose feel.

Ridin’ High … Again includes Ingram’s covers of Guy Clark’s “Desperados Waiting for a Train,” Kris Kristofferson’s “Jesus Was a Capricorn” and Nelson’s “Gotta Get Drunk,” as well as songs by Hayes Carll, Rusty Weir and Keith Gattis. He wrote or co-wrote the rest of the new songs with a dream cast of writers that includes Jon Randall Stewart, Todd Snider and Miranda Lambert, including the 2018 ACM Song of the Year, “Tin Man,” which Ingram co-wrote with Lambert and Stewart.

Ridin’ High … Again is set for release on April 26. The album is currently available for pre-order, and fans who order in advance will receive an instant grat download of “Where There’s a Willie.”