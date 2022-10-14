Jack Higgins Announces Debut Soul-Pop EP Filled with ‘Red Hot Burning Love’

Red Hot Burning Love (RHBL), the debut EP from Las Vegas based singer and songwriter Jack Higgins, is a collection of six lyrically-driven love songs out now. Highlighting the many faces and phases of love – from meeting to infatuation to devotion – these upbeat, feel-good songs draw listeners in with relatable lyrics and extremely catchy melodies. Higgins’ genre blending sound is pop-forward with soulful elements of R&B and hip-hop. His narrative style and carefully crafted lyrics are reminiscent of classic folk singer-songwriters, yet his often rhythmic delivery and uniquely comforting voice set him apart from the pack.

Jack Higgins is truly bringing an irresistible heat throughout Red Hot Burning Love. Higgins truly set his heart and soul into this candidly authentic project. Higgins creates music for “you AND your mama” and aims to create an incredibly welcoming space for all generations to not only celebrate romantic relationships they may share, but also to establish more genuine self-love. Tracks like “Trying So Hard,” “Red Hot Burning Love,” and “Holy” radiate soulful, feel-good positivity that resonates with those needing a little extra self-love.