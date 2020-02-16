Jack Black Channels Don McLean During Music Themed Episode Of National Geographic’s ‘Brain Games’

The Emmy-nominated Nat Geo’s Brain Games featured Jack Black as mentalist Lior Suchard was getting into his mind during the music themed episode which aired this week. Seen in the clip here: screenrant.com/jack-black-brain-games-mentalist-clip watch as Jack Black and his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass learn how music affects the brain. Wonder what song he was channeling?? Well, it was none other than Don McLean’s “American Pie”!

The reboot of Nat Geo’s series returns with host Keegan-Michael Key, adding a Hollywood twist to its classic mind-bending format by challenging the world’s biggest celebrities to realize their exceptional brain power through fun and highly entertaining interactive games, illusions and social experiments. Key along with world-famous mentalist Lior Suchard and field correspondent and science communicator Cara Santa Maria, guide celebrities, including Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Jack Black, Mark Cuban, Ted Danson, Tiffany Haddish, Dax Shepard, Megan Trainor and Rebel Wilson, through fun and exciting experiments, illusions and demonstrations that will help them realize their untapped brain power. The results are hilarious, surprising and interactive, and will keep you on the edge of your seat.

In addition to the guests featured in each episode, additional celebrities make cameo appearances throughout the season, including Tim Allen, Colin Hanks, Tom Hanks, Kevin Hart, Gillian Jacobs, Thomas Middleditch, Jordan Peele, Ben Schwartz and Marcus Scribner. The new season also includes a mixture of in-studio and in-the-field game components; physical and mental games; and the introduction of the Gauntlet, a series of simple, yet challenging, brain games, faced by each celebrity guest, that delight and confound.

Filmed in front of a studio audience, the show investigates topics like distinguishing fact from fiction, manipulating the brain through filmmaking, changing neural patterns through music, falling in love and maximizing our mental potential through sports. In a hilarious battle of the sexes, the series also explores the cognitive differences between men and women and shows us through a head-to-head battle of kids vs. grown-ups just how age affects brain power.

*information provided by Screen Rant/Rob Keyes

Don McLean On Tour:

Feb 29 – Sugar Loaf, N.Y.

Mar 28 – Greeley, Colo.

Apr 03 – Honolulu, Hi.

Apr 04 – Honolulu, Hi.

Apr 05 – Honolulu, Hi.

Apr 17 – Kirkland, Wash.

Apr 25 – Gulfport, Miss.

May 01 – Orlando, Fla.

May 02 – Orlando, Fla.

May 06 – Mississauga, Ontario – Canada

May 08 – Riverhead, N.Y.

May 09 – Glenside, Pa.

May 16 – St. George, Utah

May 22 – Regina, Saskatchewan – Canada

Jul 11 – Mt. Vernon, Ky.

Aug 13 – Ridgefield, Ct.

Aug 14 – Boston, Mass.

Aug 15 – Alexandria, Va.

Aug 21 – Savannah, Ga.

Aug 22 – Estero, Fla.

2021

Feb 18 – 21, 2021 Rock Legends Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

**Click here for Don’s most updated tour calendar

About Don McLean:

A New York native, Don McLean is one of the most revered and respected songwriters in American history. After paying his dues in the New York club scene in the late ‘60s, he went on to score mega-hits like “American Pie,” “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night),” “Castles in the Air” and many more. In 2004, McLean was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame by country superstar Garth Brooks. In 2000, “American Pie” was named one of the Top 5 Songs of the 20th Century by the RIAA and in 2002 was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame. In 2015, one of McLean’s four handwritten manuscripts of the lyrics to “American Pie” was auctioned by Christies, selling for just over $1.2 Million. 2017 brought a huge honor when his iconic song was inducted into the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry, joining less than 500 works including “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” With over 40 gold and platinum records worldwide, McLean’s prowess for writing timeless songs was again captured on his 2018 album, Botanical Gardens, as he artfully weaves country, Americana, folk, and boot stomping rock for an eclectic, yet American sound that he is known for.