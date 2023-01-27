Jacaranda “My Love For You” now at radio: Radio/Media Download Here

JACARANDA is a project band from the production team Dr. Andreas Kassel and Gregg Montante. They are the creative core of the company DOCTOR’S MAGIC ENTERTAINMENT, which was founded in Hollywood, California in 1994. At that time, various other producers and sound engineers were associated with the recordings of DOCTOR’S MAGIC ENTERTAINMENT.

Dr. Andreas Kassel, MD, PhD, MBA :

Producer, Artist – Born and raised in Germany, Dr. Andreas Kassel studied medicine in Italy, the Netherlands and Germany, where he received his MD, PhD (in Emergency Medicine) and MBA (in Medical Hospital Management and Marketing), specializing in Anesthesiology, Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine. While on tour as Senior Emergency Physian with music legends GENESIS and PHIL COLLINS, Dr. Andreas Kassel rediscovered his passion for music. Upon fulfilling his professional goals in medicine, he moved to Los Angeles and while being a member of the medical research team at the UCLA in the 1990s he founded the music production company DOCTOR’S MAGIC ENTERTAINMENT in Hollywood, California in 1994. Dr. Andreas Kassel successfully placed several songs with the music production company DOCTOR’S MAGIC ENTERTAINMENT on the Adult Contemporary Radio Charts and has since focused primarily on artist development, music production and music promotion.

Gregg Montante:

Producer, Artist – Gregg brings a wealth of talent and experience to the creative team of JACARANDA MUSIC. He is a veteran Los Angeles session guitarist and his songwriting, composition, arranging and production skills have been enlisted by many premier artists in the industry. He has musically contributed to numerous Emmy- and Golden Globe-award-winning film and television shows that include American Idol, The Shield, Deadliest Catch, Baywatch, Chicago Hope, and networks including CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX, HBO, Amazon, HULU, Cinemax, TNT, USA, Discovery, Lifetime and ESPN, and many more.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Jacaranda

Song Title: My Love For You

Publishing: Freezeland Music

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: My Love For You

Record Label: Freezeland Music