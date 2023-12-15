J8KE Continues to Make Waves with “Same As Me”

Embarking on a journey of love, loss, and life’s twists and turns, Toronto singer-songwriter, J8KE, drops his latest single, “Same As Me.” J8KE captures the difficulty of maneuvering through dead-end relationships and unreciprocated feelings. Life’s onward journey is at the heart of the song’s message, encapsulated by J8KE’s soulful vocals and evocative lyrics. “Same As Me” is now available to stream worldwide.

“Same As Me” opens with a mellow acoustic guitar as J8KE’s euphonious vocals portray the heartache that comes with pleading not to lose someone even though it’s not working out. The song picks up with the addition of piano and drums, ensnaring fans into the finish. J8KE shares his perspective on the new release, saying, “This song is my personal homage to loss and heartbreak. When things go sour, and you’ve hit dead ends. When you feel a certain way and it’s not necessarily reciprocated. In the end, life moves on, as do we.” J8KE takes listeners on an emotional ride through the intricacies of human connection while delivering the authenticity and musical prowess that define his artistry.

J8KE’s musical journey began with a chance encounter, learning chords from his aunt during a summer vacation, sparking a deep love for music. J8KE, whose real name is Jake Robertson, has also been a recording engineer throughout his journey. The Toronto artist’s new music was recorded completely 100% on his own, with everything tracked out of his apartment. From his humble beginnings, J8KE has graced stages across North America, touring independently and with his former band Cardinal Chase, opening for artists such as The Beach Boys, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Sublime with Rome.

Building on the success of his previous breakout single, “Hold Me,” J8KE continues to showcase his prowess in blending distinctive genres to create emotionally complex yet sonically appealing tracks. J8KE’s unique blend of off-beat reggae, laid-back acoustic roots, and keen pop sensibilities garners attention in the music industry. With radio play across Canada, coverage in Billboard Magazine, New Noise Magazine, and Global Pop Magazine, and impressive streaming numbers, J8KE is a rising force in the music scene.

As J8KE continues to make waves, fans can anticipate more exciting releases. Stay tuned for upcoming announcements and new music from this dynamic artist. To experience the emotional journey of “Same As Me,” stream the single on all major music platforms. Follow J8KE’s musical adventures on social media @J8KEMusic on Instagram.