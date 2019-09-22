J4 RELEASES NEW SINGLE

Buffalo raised, Nashville based Pop/Country artist J4recently released his newest single Thinking ‘Bout You, co-written with Jan Buckingham (Whitney Houston, Pam Tillis, Tim McGraw). You can download the song HERE! With romantic lyrics like I’ve been trying all day to keep myself busy, but you keep creeping into my mind, every time you do it, makes me so dizzy and the thought of you gets me high, “Thinking ‘Bout You” is sure to resonate with listeners. “This song is definitely a new direction for me, but one that I feel drawn to,” J4 explains. “I love placing country inspired lyrics to a more urban-pop oriented setting.” “J4 is one of the most talented young artists I have ever known,” says co-writer Jan Buckingham. “His vocal, songwriting and production skills are stellar.”

About J4:

Born in Buffalo, New York, singer/songwriter J4 has always had a passion for music. He discovered his talent while singing in church as a child, before moving to Nashville, Tennessee for high school. In between classes, he began performing daily at Tootsie’s World Famous Orchid Lounge and started co-writing with established songwriters like Jan Buckingham (Lee Greenwood, Whitney Houston, Tim McGraw, Pam Tillis), John Goodwin (Michael McDonald, Brad Paisley, Steely Dan) and James Breedwell (Joey Evancho, Kechi, Jeffrey Li, Barry Darcy).

J4 has already built quite the musical resume in his young career. In 2015, he opened for headlining artists Josh Turner, Gordon Mote and Lee Greenwood. In 2017, he lead worship with Christian music stars Michael W. Smith and Leeland as a member of the New River Fellowship Church of Nashville. That same year, J4 sang background vocals for the alternative pop band Cage the Elephant at the Ryman Auditorium. He made his debut radio performance in 2018 at WSM Radio on a tribute for country music legend George Strait and reached number one on the Nashville Reverbnation Songwriter and Pop charts in 2018 and 2019. In 2019, he released his debut single entitled “Two Front Seats.” In addition, he received his first major label song cut on pop artist Kechi’s(America’s Got Talent) debut album, which is set to be released in 2020. J4 is currently attending Belmont University College of Music and Performing Arts where he is studying Commercial Music with an emphasis in vocal performance.

For more information, visit www.J4official.com and follow J4 on Facebook, Instagram,Twitter and Spotify.