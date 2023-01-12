J. Matthews’ “Courage For Fools” is a Bold Moment for Telling The Truth

J. Matthews isn’t your typical pop artist. To him, genres have always been more of an experiment than a definitive style, as he explores the emotions and stories that some genres capture better than others. As a writer first and foremost, storytelling is at the heart of his creativity as his lyrics become the staple of his songs that connect his music through an unexpected, yet cohesive rhapsody. “Any story worth telling has its phases, its unique chapters, its unexpected twists,” says Matthews. Listeners are in for a musical treat as they encounter the deep, personal notes to his voice, wrapped around a melody to match, connecting stories that transcend linear genre.

More tracks from J. Matthews will be out in 2023. Stay tuned!