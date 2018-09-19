J.D. SHELBURNE’S “ONE LESS GIRL” VIDEO PREMIERES ON CMT
Nashville recording artist J.D. Shelburne is excited to announce the official video for “One Less Girl” – the first single from his newly released album, Two Lane Town – has made its premiere on CMT today. The video will air 8 times today on CMT’s 24/7 digital music channel, CMT Music, and CMT.com between 6-6:30 am ET; 9-9:30 am ET; 12:30-1pm ET; 3-3:30 pm ET; 6-6:30 pm ET; 9:30-10 pm ET; and 12-12:30 am ET; 4-4:30 am ET the morning of Sept. 19.
“I moved to Nashville 10 years ago to chase this dream. One of my early goals was to land a video on CMT,” said Shelburne. “I grew up watching their network. To finally say I have achieved that goal and will premiere on CMT on Tuesday is a dream come true. I am thrilled for this!”
Shot and recorded in both Nashville and Franklin, Tennessee, the “One Less Girl” video gives the viewer a personal look into the emotional reflections, and post-breakup memories that linger from a relationship that no longer exists.
J.D. has high hopes and expectations for his new music. “One of my goals is to play the Grand Ole Opry. I’ve been on the verge couple of times, but have never been asked to play. I am also looking to propel into national success. I would love to guest on a national TV show like Today, where I can introduce my music to a national audience overnight. I want to try to get on a national tour and spread my music and my name to places I’ve never played. I think I’ve got some great songs on this record, and I think so many fans will relate and be drawn to this new album. I still have a lot of ground to cover and I don’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.”
Two Lane Town Track Listing:
1. Born For This (J.D. Shelburne, Ryan Broshear)
2. Good Ol’ Boy Good Time (Mark Nesler, Jim McCormick)
3. She Keeps Me Up Nights (Mark Nesler, Marty Dodson, Carson Chamberlain)
4. One Less Girl (Mark Nesler, Andrew Dorff, Blair Daly)
5. Young Again (Brian Kolb, Brian Davis)
6. Stuck In My Memory (J.D. Shelburne, Ryan Broshear)
7. Lovin’ On A Dirt Road (J.D. Shelburne, Bob Stewart)
8. Superman (J.D. Shelburne, Mark Nesler, Marty Dodson)
9. Make It That Far (J.D. Shelburne, Mark Nesler, Carson Chamberlain)
SEP 19 Timber Pointe Golf Club – Poplar Grove, Ill.
SEP 20 Bourbon, Bluegrass and Bluejeans Event – Chicago, Ill.
SEP 21 Hurstbourne Country Club, Bourbon, Boots & BBQ Concert – Louisville, Ky.
SEP 23 Ole Red – Nashville, Tenn.
SEP 27 SIP + SEE @ Marriot Hotel – Louisville, Ky.
SEP 28 The GOAT – Louisville, Ky.
SEP 30 Ole Red – Nashville, Tenn.
OCT 05 Keeneland Race Track, Lexington, Ky.
OCT 05 Anjay’s Kids Charity Event @ Kentucky Castle – Versailles, Ky.
OCT 07 TBA – Nashville, Tenn.
OCT 10 Tin Roof Broadway – Nashville, Tenn.
OCT 13 Harvest Homecoming – New Albany, Ind.
OCT 14 TBA – Nashville, Tenn.
OCT 15 Private Event – Louisville, Ky.
OCT 16 Private Event – Louisville, Ky.
OCT 19 Waylon’s Feed & Firewater – Louisville, Ky.
OCT 20 Bourbonanza Street Fair – Frankfort, Ky.
OCT 20 ClarksFest – Clarksville, Ind.
OCT 20 Halloween Bash, Private Event – Simpsonville, Ky.
OCT 21 TBA – Nashville, Tenn.
OCT 24 Levee at the Riverhouse – Louisville, Ky.
OCT 26 Kentucky Derby Museum @ Winstar Farm Gala – Louisville, Ky.
OCT 28 TBA – Nashville, Tenn.
OCT 30 The Wahlberg Foundation Event @ Freedom Hall – Louisville, Ky.
NOV 01 Puckett’s Franklin – Franklin, Tenn.
NOV 09 The blind Squirrel – Louisville, Ky.
NOV 21 Levee at the Riverhouse – Louisville, Ky.
NOV 24 The GOAT – Louisville, Ky.
NOV 30 Opry City Stage – New York, N.Y.
For a complete tour schedule, please click here.About J.D. Shelburne:
Country Artist J.D. Shelburne grew up on a tobacco farm in Taylorsville, Kentucky, a tiny town southeast of the Ohio River near Louisville, Kentucky. At age 19, he found a guitar after the death of his grandmother and began learning to play and sing on his own. By his sophomore year of college, he had found a few gigs at some local bars in the Louisville/Lexington, Kentucky area and developed a fan-base that eventually landed him on some of the biggest stages in the business, opening for some of the nation’s hottest stars.
In the last few years, J.D. Shelburne has become one of Kentucky’s fastest rising stars, with album credits, countless shows, a loyal fan base, charity work that has raised thousands of dollars, and a list full of accolades that sets Shelburne apart from the rest.
.@JDShelburne‘s video for #OneLessGirl makes it premiere on @CMT today! Go check it out now! CMT.com #TwoLaneTown