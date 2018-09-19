J.D. SHELBURNE’S “ONE LESS GIRL” VIDEO PREMIERES ON CMT

Nashville recording artist J.D. Shelburne is excited to announce the official video for “One Less Girl” – the first single from his newly released album, Two Lane Town – has made its premiere on CMT today. The video will air 8 times today on CMT’s 24/7 digital music channel, CMT Music, and CMT.com between 6-6:30 am ET; 9-9:30 am ET; 12:30-1pm ET; 3-3:30 pm ET; 6-6:30 pm ET; 9:30-10 pm ET; and 12-12:30 am ET; 4-4:30 am ET the morning of Sept. 19.

“I moved to Nashville 10 years ago to chase this dream. One of my early goals was to land a video on CMT,” said Shelburne. “I grew up watching their network. To finally say I have achieved that goal and will premiere on CMT on Tuesday is a dream come true. I am thrilled for this!”

Shot and recorded in both Nashville and Franklin, Tennessee, the “One Less Girl” video gives the viewer a personal look into the emotional reflections, and post-breakup memories that linger from a relationship that no longer exists.

J.D. has high hopes and expectations for his new music. “One of my goals is to play the Grand Ole Opry. I’ve been on the verge couple of times, but have never been asked to play. I am also looking to propel into national success. I would love to guest on a national TV show like Today, where I can introduce my music to a national audience overnight. I want to try to get on a national tour and spread my music and my name to places I’ve never played. I think I’ve got some great songs on this record, and I think so many fans will relate and be drawn to this new album. I still have a lot of ground to cover and I don’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.”