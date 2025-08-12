J.Aaron Teams Up With Garnic for Summer Dance Anthem “Around We Go”

Vibrant artist j.aaron returns with “Around We Go,” a soaring summer single that blends vibrant R&B vocals with shimmering dance-pop production. The track, produced by Málaga-based musician Garnic, with guitar by Flauna, and released through Gahara Records, is a feel-good track that captures the dizzying emotion of losing yourself on the dance floor and in your own head. Energetic, hypnotic, and full of catharsis, “Around We Go” is now available on all major streaming platforms.

The collaboration was born through a mutual industry contact who introduced j.aaron and Garnic, two artists with distinctly different backgrounds but a shared creative instinct. “He sent me the track and it felt perfect for what was going on at the time,” says j.aaron. “My head was spinning from all that was happening, like I was losing control. The lyrics came at the perfect time.” That sense of emotional disorientation became the fuel for the song’s themes, leaning into chaos, release, and the beauty of momentary freedom. The result is a showcase of j.aaron’s dynamic capabilities, with R&B and hip hop influences shining in both his vocal performance and the electrifying dance pop composition paired with Flauna’s riff. Garnic, whose production drives the track’s pulse, began his musical journey as a teenager in a pop band before pivoting to electronic music in 2014 with the project We Architects. With over a decade of experience and industry respect as one of Spain’s leading producers, Garnic recently launched his solo venture, combining his pop sensibilities with a refined electronic aesthetic. “Around We Go” marks a new collaboration for both artists, showcasing their ability to merge heartfelt emotion with irresistible, danceable energy.

Hailing from New Jersey, j.aaron is a dynamic artist known for his experimental mix of soulful R&B, hip-hop, and funk, delivered with undeniable charisma and vocal prowess. His path to music was forged through hardship, navigating poverty, violence, and periods of homelessness, yet it was this very struggle that gave rise to his artistry, with music serving as both refuge and redemption. From singing in his Baptist church as a child to joining the acclaimed R&B/funk a cappella group Duwendé and performing at renowned venues like Radio City Music Hall, j.aaron has steadily carved out a space for himself. His talent has landed him on national TV (NBC’s The Winner Is, America’s Got Talent) and resulted in him being featured on songs that have amassed millions of streams on YouTube and Spotify. j.aaron has also backed a slew of artists from 50 Cent to legends like Tony Orlando and Kenny Rogers. He’s championed by outlets such as Glide Magazine, Jammerzine, and The Urban Music Scene.

With its infectious energy and heartfelt lyricism, “Around We Go” marks another bold step in j.aaron’s catalog, one that continues to blur genre lines and move audiences to both dance and feel. “Around We Go” is available to stream on all platforms now. Follow j.aaron on Instagram at @jaaron_hi for more behind-the-scenes content and upcoming releases.