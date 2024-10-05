Izzy Raye Asks To “Confirm It” in Her New Single

Pop artist Izzy Raye just released her latest single, “Confirm It,” tapping into a shimmering side of hyperpop with bright vocals and hyperactive instrumentals. Now available on all streaming platforms, “Confirm It” dives deep into the complexities of creating music and surviving the modern world, and staying true to her art while contemplating heavier topics like climate change, and humanity itself.

Izzy Raye’s artistry shines in her twisted lyrics that pump over a glittery beat. As the song intensifies, Raye asks, “Can somebody tell me if it’s even fucking worth it? Will there even be an Earth, can someone please confirm it?” Through this, she captures her hopes and fears, questioning if her art will even matter if the Earth may not even exist, “I love when an upbeat, happy-sounding song contrasts with darker, more anxious lyrics,” Raye shares. “We all have such big dreams, but we don’t even know if we’ll have a planet to achieve them on.” “Confirm It” is a vibrant continuation of Raye’s journey and is a testament to her artistic vision. Reflecting on her inspiration, she shares, “I was hitting a point of feeling very crazy about the general state of the world, and I channeled all of those feelings.” “Confirm It” was written by Izzy Raye, co-produced by Raye and Chris Botta, who also mixed the track, and was mastered by Grammy-winner Joe LaPorta (David Bowie, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus).

Born and raised in Central New Jersey, Izzy Raye began her artistic journey at just ten years old, acting in her local theater and writing songs. Her passion for music eventually led her to New York City, where she has headlined iconic venues like Mercury Lounge and Baby’s All Right. She has garnered acclaim from prominent outlets like Broadway World, EARMILK, Authority Magazine, and New Scene Magazine. On her previous EP, Favorite Girl, she introduced her alter ego — a manipulative and futuristic dark version of herself that will do whatever it takes to achieve her dreams. Raye effortlessly fuses elements of pop and electronic music, crafting songs that elevate your mood and leave you feeling thoroughly satisfied.

In addition to the track, an official music video for “Confirm It” will drop on YouTube on October 1st. The single is now available to stream and download on platforms worldwide. Stay connected with Izzy Raye on Instagram @IzzyRaye_.