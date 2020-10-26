Izzy Mahoubi “Bitter Words” now available to College radio

Sixteen year old singer and songwriter Izzy Mahoubi (Izzy) already knows that music is what she has to do for the rest of her life. Making music is the best way for her to make sense of life, whether it be writing a song, recording in the studio, or performing live. Its important to Izzy that her songs are honest, because she’s trying to remind people that its okay to be different and express themselves. Ultimately, her goal is to create songs her fans can relate to in hopes that they won’t have to feel like they’re going through life alone.

After releasing her debut single, My Own Way, Izzy has released three follow up singles ‘That Stage’, ‘Letting Go’ and ‘Bitter Words’ as she remains excited to see what her future holds. She is signed with elite US based management company, Arrow Music Agency. Arrow is headed by Chris Sobonya (President), and represents a diverse roster of artists from around the globe.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Izzy Mahoubi

Song Title: Bitter Words

Publishing: Isabelle Fallon Mahoubi

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Bitter Words

Record Label: Arrow Music Agency