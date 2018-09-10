Ivy Savoy-Smith Upped To VP/DOS At Entercom/Washington

ENTERCOM/WASHINGTON, D.C. has upped Top 40/Rhythmic WPGC and Tropical WLZL (EL ZOL 107.9) Dir. of Local Sales IVY SAVOY-SMITH to VP/Director of Sales for the entire cluster, including Sports WJFK (106.7 THE FAN), Hot AC WIAD (94.7 FRESH FM), Spanish Sports WJFK-A (EL ZOL DEPORTES), and Veterans’ News WPGC-HD3 (CONNECTINGVETS.COM).

“IVY is a natural leader who has embraced every challenge, and earned the respect and admiration of her colleagues and her competitors,” said ENTERCOM WASHINGTON SVP/Market Manager PHIL ZACHARY. “Those privileged to benefit from IVY’s mentorship are not only better professionals, but better people, and her positive influence casts a wide net across the region and the industry. I can’t think of a better person to lead D.C.’s elite radio and digital marketing team.”

“We have the most diverse stations in the market, coupled with a strong management team and great sales staff,” said SAVOY-SMITH. “I am beyond honored to lead our team to the next level.”