ItzYourzRadio’s “Legends Edition” Pays Homage To Hip-Hop and R&B Icons and Influencers

ItzYourzRadio’s “Legends Edition” is back for another run of segments. “Legends Edition” pays homage to some of Hip-Hop and R&B’s under appreciated icons and influencers. There has been several recording artists, fashion moguls, producers, culture influencers and the-like who have received their “flowers”.

Past guests have included Michael Bivens (of New Edition), MC Shan, Judge Joe Brown, Busy Bee, Positive K, Special Ed, Edo G, Emory Jones (of ROCNATION and Puma), Eric Nolan of The O’Jays, Oscar Alston (of Rick James’ Stone City Band), DJ Ron G, Smooth B (of Nice & Smooth) Paula Perry, Monifah, 4th Disciple (of The Wu-Tang Clan), Ruff Endz, Pop Da Brown Hornet ( of GP Wu), Man Terror (of The Wise Guys), DJ Dice (Method Man and Redman’s Tour DJ), Mic Murphy (of The System), Bill Pettaway (legendary Grammy winning music producer), Kyle West (legendary Grammy winning music producer), Simone Green (former photographer of Death Row Records) Big Tony (of Trouble Funk) and Agnez Mo (international pop star).

ItzYourzRadio airs every Sunday 4pm-7pm on Live 97.5 FM (live975.com). The recap show airs every Wednesday on ROKU TV (download the Grind City TV Network app). ItzYourzRadio’s Digital Radio Station airs 24/7 @ itzyourzradio247.com.

The most recent “Legends Edition” segment features ItzYourzRadio host Donni-Oh! with Billy Danze of the legendary M.O.P. Check out the segments Here .