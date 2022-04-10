ItzYourzRadio’s Donni-Oh! Joins The Heat DJs World Wide Coalition

Radio veteran Donni-Oh! joins The Heat DJs worldwide coalition. The Heat DJs is headed by DJ Will Money and Hip-Hop legend, The Flipmode Squad’s First Lieutenant, Rampage. The duo-syndicate their Heat DJ Radio show on Sirius XM, iHeart Radio, K100, ItzYourzRadio247 and several other radio outlets.

Donni-Oh! will be bringing 28 years of radio seasoning to an already strong unit, specializing in Old School Hip-Hop and R&B, Boom Bap, Neo-Soul and Indie music. The Heat DJs host a monthly conference call that enables major and indie artists to showcase their new music. There are over 1,500 radio programmers, DJs, record label execs, magazine editors, bloggers, as well as Netflix and Hulu music execs who are on the call searching for that next hit and artist.

Donni-Oh! also hosts a weekly hip-hop/r&b/talk radio show, ItzYourzRadioLive, on Salisbury’s WKKT- Live 97.5 FM (live975.com), every Sunday 4pm-7pm. It’s co-hosted by LiveNation’s J-Mo and DJ Cheese. Go to itzyourzradio.com to stay up to date on the Heat DJs monthly conference call and ItzYourzRadio.