It’s Officially-Offiicial: Jenny Shearin To Monument Records As Associate Dir./Marketing

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) Mgr./Promotion/Artist Development JENNY SHEARIN has joined MONUMENT RECORDS as Associate Dir./Marketing with overisight of marketing initiatives, and project management of MONUMENT’s roster. SHEARIN will report to MONUMENT SVP/Marketing And Label Operations KATIE MCCARTNEY, who tells ALL ACCESS, “JENNY’s vast label experience makes her perfectly qualified for this role. We’re thrilled to have her on board.”

MONUMENT was formed in JANUARY 2017, in collaboration with SONY MUSIC. SHEARIN first joined SMN in 2010, eventually rising to Coord./Promotion for ARISTA NASHVILLE. In 2015, she was promoted to her most recent post.