It’s Official: KQHN (Q97.3)/Shreveport, LA Names Jay Michaels PD

As tipped yesterday on his FACEBOOK page, CUMULUS MEDIA Hot AC KQHN (Q97.3)/SHREVEPORT, LA has officially named JAY MICHAELS PD. Previously PD for sisters Classic Hits WJJK and Top 40 WYRG/INDIANAPOLIS, MICHAELS will also do afternoon drive on he station.

“We are extremely excited to have a proven programmer join us in SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA,” CUMULUS/SHREVEPORT VP/Market Manager AARON CRISWELL said. “JAY brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our cluster along with a superabundance of ideas on how to win.”

“I’m so excited to be joining the amazing team at CUMULUS in SHREVEPORT,” MICHAELS said. “Big thanks to MIKE MCVAY, GREY FREY and AARON CRISWELL for welcoming me back to the CUMULUS family! I’ve fallen in love with this city and can’t wait to get going!”