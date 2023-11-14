“It’s Not Christmas Without You” by Felicia Punzo now at radio: Radio Download Now
Felicia is an International charting dance/pop recording artist . Its Not Christmas Without You is an upbeat holiday song that will have you singing with a pop country feel and powerful vocals this Holiday track will be played for a long time.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Felicia Punzo
Song Title: It’s Not Christmas Without You
Publishing: Grade One View Music
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Publishing 2: Heidi Merrill
Publishing Affiliation 2: ASCAP
Album Title: It’s Not Christmas Without You
Record Label: Felicia Punzo
|Record Label:
|Frank Punzo
|2675821685
|fmpprod@gmail.com
|Manager:
|Frank Punzo
|2675821685
|fmpprod@gmail.com