“It’s Not Christmas Without You” by Felicia Punzo now at radio: Radio Download Now

Felicia is an International charting dance/pop recording artist . Its Not Christmas Without You is an upbeat holiday song that will have you singing with a pop country feel and powerful vocals this Holiday track will be played for a long time.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Felicia Punzo

Song Title: It’s Not Christmas Without You

Publishing: Grade One View Music

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Publishing 2: Heidi Merrill

Publishing Affiliation 2: ASCAP

Album Title: It’s Not Christmas Without You

Record Label: Felicia Punzo