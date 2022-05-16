It’s Miller Time – Alex Miller’s Debut Album Available Today On Billy Jam Records

It’s MILLER TIME as Alex Miller’s debut album for Billy Jam Records drops today. The Kentucky native has been busy promoting the project, and fans can tune in today to see Alex on RFD TV’s “Market Day” and Circle TV’s “Coffee, Country & Cody,” live from the WSM AM Radio studios in Nashville. Taste of Country and Roughstock have already featured track premieres (“Breaking The Bank” and “I’m Done”), respectively. Miller hosted an Instagram Takeover with The Country Note earlier this week and will appear on WLEX TV tomorrow.

“Miller is the self-proclaimed flag bearer of traditional Country music, and MILLER TIME waves that flag proudly.” – Jim Cundiff, Americana Highways

The album’s current single, “Through With You,” sits at #57 on the BILLBOARD Indicator Chart this week and the companion music video is airing on The Country Network, Country Music Channel, Heartland, and more. Writing for MusicRow, tastemaker Robert K. Oermann notes, “This American Idol alum goes totally “old school” on this heartache tune. Miller’s dips into his deep baritone range are ear catching, and the song is hooky as the dickens.” Radio is responding to the single as well, with KXDD (Yakima, WA) Operations Manager Justin Henrikesen calling Alex “an unbelievable young talent.” Weighing in from WFRY (Watertown, NY), PD Stan Soboleski notes Miller is “a throwback to the legends with a contemporary sound,” while KRRV (Alexandria, LA) PD/MD Melissa Frost calls the track “a hit.”

Early album reviews and additional coverage can be found on Americana Highways, Music Matters Magazine, Highland Radio Ireland, Tractors & Troubadours and more.

Alex will be performing live at these upcoming shows:

May 2 – Lexington, KY – Woodsongs – Lyric Theatre

May 20 – Powderly, KY – Muhlenberg County Tornado Relief Concert

June 12 – Nashville – Sunday Mornin’ Country @Grand Ole Opry House

July 16 – Jefferson, WI – Jefferson County Fair (Diamond Rio)

July 28 – Columbus, OH – Ohio State Fair (Toby Keith)

Aug 4 – Milwaukee, WI – Wisconsin State Fair (Toby Keith)

Aug 6 – Milan, MI – Milan Music Festival

Aug 12 – Des Moines, IA – Iowa State Fair (Brooks & Dunn)

Sept 9 – Dyer, TN – Patriot Day Fest

Sept 23 – Greeneville, TN – Hazzard Fest

Nov 12 – Crossville, TN- Palace Theatre

Fans can learn more at www.alexmillercountry.com and stay social on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. MILLER TIME is available for purchase now.

About Alex Miller

At 18, Miller is still “a work in progress,” and what a piece of work he is. Standing 6’ 6” and engaging for one so young, Alex first found national fame as a competitor on American Idol Season 19. It was a massive change for this Kentucky-born singer/songwriter – who was still working on the family’s farm when he was accepted for the show. Alex is an outlier in other ways, too: he is a true, torch-carrying champion of traditional Country music and he is proud of it. His began performing at shows in and around his hometown of Lancaster at the age of seven before moving on to larger venues, including the Dolby Theatre, Lucas Oil Stadium, Renfro Valley, and more. Since departing Idol, Alex has performed at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, five state Fairs (KY, MO, NY, WA, WI) and diverse venues around the country. He has headlined his own shows, and opened for Hank Williams, Jr., Josh Turner, Lee Brice, and more. In October of last year, Miller was named the Texas Roadhouse Artist of the Month and he performed a duet with Rhonda Vincent at the Lee Greenwood All-Star Salute the following month. MILLER TIME is his debut album.

About Billy Jam Records

Billy Jam Records is a Nashville-based boutique Americana/Roots Music label. It was founded in 2018 by Jerry Salley, Ed Leonard, and Dottie Leonard Miller and is distributed to retail by the Orchard (Sony). Currently their roster includes Country singer/songwriter and American Idol alum, Alex Miller.