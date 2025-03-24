It’s Gettin’ Harder To Keep Up With Country Radio

Morgan Wallen continues to rule the Country world at every turn. His current hit single in “I’m The Problem” (Big Loud/Mercury/Republic) moves past a crowded field in record time. He has so many songs on the charts these days at any given week that it is really hard to keep pace. I’ll try regardless. Riley Green is one of my all-time favorites. He tells another excellent story as his new “Worst Way” (Nashville Harbor) takes flight all over Country radio. Congrats to him on that one.

Nate Smith is about as hot as they come these days. I think he’s really found his footing with the new single in “Fix What You Didn’t Break” (RCA Nashville). This track is so well done that I can barely stand it. Am I just jealous? Brandon Lake we I know from Christian radio has teamed up with the ever popular Jelly Roll for a real treat. “Hard Fought Hallelujah” (Lyric Ridge/Essential/PLG) is the jam that puts them together and what a great duet this is.

My all-time favorite American Idol artist Chayce Beckham has finally found a home at Country radio. It took a while for him to get there and now there is no stopping him. The new and improved “Everything I Need” (Wheelhouse/BMG) is off like a rocket and this keeps him right at the top of the heap where he so belongs. Also getting a lot of love at the format is Chase Matthew. His new and ever so powerful “Darlin'” (Warner Nashville/WAR) is as cute as it gets and it’s perfect.

What can I say about Ella Langley that hasn’t already been said. This artist is the real deal and after trying to get signed it all finally happened. “Weren’t For The Wind” (SAWGOD/Col./Triple Tigers) is pure magic and it puts Ella right at the top where she so belongs. You go girl! Also making waves at ever turn is George Birge. His new and lovely “It Won’t Be Long” (RECORDS Nashville) is so good that you can even play it backwards. Don’t try that however please.

Shaboozey keeps rolling along and building his new-found fame and fortune at Country radio and beyond. “Good News” (American Dogwood/EMPIRE) is the track that is keeping him in the hunt from Country to other formats as well. You will find him among the many major and independent artists on the New Music Award nomination list so make sure to get your votes in while you can. I’m also really loving the new single from Ty Myers. It’s entitled “Ends Of The Earth” (RECORDS Nashville) and is quite a compelling story song at that. A bright future ahead for Ty Myers.

The Joe Nichols track that has him teamed up with Annie Bosko is really turning into something extra special. “Better Than You” (Quartz Hill) is as good a duet as you will hear on the radio. Also getting lots of love out there is the Drew Baldridge single. “Tough People” (Stoney Creek) is ever so strong and fast becoming a real solid favorite around here. Kane Brown has been getting spins for his “Backseat Driver” (RCA Nashville) that is really tight.

New Music Award nominee Joey Canyon has been having a solid run at the format for his current single “Real Strong Stuff” (Glo Dot). The follow-up to his chart topping “Up Yours” (Glo-Dot) he continues to build fans all over the USA. Get your votes in for Joey Canyon on the NMA Award website. Rob Georg has had some great response and play for his chart topping “Climb This Mountain” (Coast). Robert Ross is back with another solid winner with his new “Better With Time” (MTS).

This is our New Music Award Nominations Issue. Let’s get ready to pick a winner and you can be a part of the action by your continued votes and support at New Music Awards. The final winners will be set and ready very soon so get out there and make your voice heard during this all important process.