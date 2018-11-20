It’s Christmastime Music In Salt Lake City At KSFI (FM100.3)

BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL AC KSFI (FM100.3)/SALT LAKE CITY has just made its annual transition to 24/7 holiday music programming, which will air through Christmas day.

“There’s nothing like CHRISTMAS in UTAH, and there’s nothing like UTAH’s home for the holidays on FM100.3,” KSFI PD SUE KELLEY said. “We are excited to give our listeners a great way to get into the holiday spirit with Sounds of the Season, from traditional classics to today’s greatest holiday hits.”

“As one of the first stations in the U.S. that embraced playing an all holiday music format decades ago, we are proud to once again welcome the holiday season with this great tradition,” BONNEVILLE-SLC VP/Market Manager TANYA VEA said.

Complementing the CHRISTMAS tuneage is the kick-off of the FM100.3 CHRISTMAS CONCERT SERIES 2018! The lineup this year features:

* FRIDAY, NOV. 23rd — KURT BESTOR & ONE VOICE CHILDREN’S CHOIR

* TUESDAY, NOV. 27th — RYAN SHUPE & SAM PAYNE

* THURSDAY, NOV. 29th — STEVE AND LISA JAMES & ECLIPSE 6

* TUESDAY, DEC. 4th — GENTRI & JOSHUA CREEK

* THURSDAY, DEC. 6th — DAVID TOLK & PETER BREINHOLT

* TUESDAY, DEC. 11th — BRETT RAYMOND & CHERIE CALL

* THURSDAY, DEC. 13th — CALEB CHAPMAN CRESCENT SUPER BAND

* TUESDAY, DEC. 18TH — ABE KAELIN & VOICEMALE