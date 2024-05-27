It’s Almost Too Sweet For AC Radio

Hozier has to be one of the most talented recording artists at the AC40 format. He also gets plenty of crossover help as well and that should be no surprise to anyone out there in the music world. His latest in “Too Sweet” (Columbia) is one of the many reasons to support this brilliant vocalist. The single is getting a big thumbs up from our panel of music and program directors and we are not surprised about that one bit. DJO is taking the pop music world by storm. “End Of Beginning” (AWAL) is really a monster hit single and everybody from Top40 to AC40 are all over this one big time. Benson Boone continues to work his magic across formats and he’s really turned into quite the go-too recording artist. His current single in “Slow It Down” (Night Street/Warner) is about as good as it gets and I’d give this one a top priority for sure. Also making some solid magic at radio is Dasha. With this new single “Austin” (Warner/WMN) the track is breaking from pop to country and in a very big way. Record labels are finally realizing that crossing formats is the way to go if they want to make any money. Dasha does just that.

Doja Cat keeps pulling out hit after hit and make no mistake about that. Her latest and greatest in “OKLOSER” (RCA) puts her back on top of the pack once again. With her continued performances from television to concerts, she has really become the “real deal”. I wasn’t too sure about her at the very beginning but I can now be counted as one of her biggest fans. Hayes Warner and the single “Just A Girl” featuring Billy B,K. Rudolf (felicity/further/Lakeside) has really turned out to be something very special. From the first time I took a listen, it reached out to me and made be a solid believer & so will you.

Jessie Murph has teamed up with the ever popular Jelly Roll and that has turned into some pure magic. “Wild Ones” (Columbia) is the jam that I’m talking about and what a great track this is. They work so well together on this track and it really grabs you from the very first listen. Make this a top priority on your playlist and keep everyone happy. I’m also really loving the new Chappell Roan. “Good Luck, Babe!” (Island/Republic) is the one that really has some magic to it. I’ve been seeing it tracking high across the board as many music and programmers from coast to coast are all over this one big time.

The Weeknd continues to build believers each and every week and make no mistake about that. “One Of The Girls featuring Jennie (XO/Republic) is actually becoming quite the anthem at pop radio and for good reason, it’s just that good. It took a bit to take hold of listeners but now everybody seems pretty hooked into this one for sure. Shinedown is back at the format with one of their very best. Everybody is singing the praises of their latest in “A Symptom Of Being Human” (Atlantic/3ee) and for good reason. The production on this song is first rate and I would not be surprised if they have a Top10 on their hands with this gem. It’s been a long and rough road for Shinedown and they are back!

Nicki Minaj is hanging in there with one of her best to date. She has joined forces with the ever popular Lil Uzi for a real winner in “Everybody” (Republic). This track took a bit to grab a hold of radio but it is finally moving past the pack and now at record speed. I’m also thrilled to see that the pairing of Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson has really turned into something special. Together they make some amazing music with the single “Save Me” (Stoney Creek/BMG). It’s also a massive hit at Country and that makes this even more special. Look for some big action ahead for this magical music pairing for sure. Recent NMA winner Tommy Rice has teamed up with Morgan Ridgely again “Little Girl On The Corner” (Tommy Rice Music) that is excellent. NMA winners Cabela & Schmitt are on the move with “All Alone” (C&S Music). Smith has a good thing going with “Run” (Hitmaker Music Group). NMA winner Eileen Carey has delivered her best in “Every Day” (RolleyCstr Music) & NMA winner John Jurney has a hit with “Nine Days” (Most Likely Music). Newcomer Bryan Hawn is charting big time with “Too Soon” as is Brandiwyne with her new “Victim” (Big Records) that is brilliant. Bill Abernathy continues strong with “More” (MTS). All of the above deserve your strong support