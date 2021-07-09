Italian nu-disco duo Young Lies release its first single “Touch”

YOUNG LIES is a fresh nu-disco duo that brings back the electro vibes of the early 2000s. After a well-praised remix of IDLES“Grounds”, the duo is proud to release its first single “Touch”.

A dance track about the “Monday mood” and how to survive it. A state of mind. Something to hold on to, when you wake up on Monday morning and you just need something to keep you going till the next weekend. The importance of being in “touch” with your feelings.

“Touch” is like a pillow between the dream world and reality, it can shape your day and can give colour to the greyest of Mondays – YOUNG LIES

BIO YOUNG LIES:

YOUNG LIES is a nu-disco duo made up of Marco Ricci and Luca Lorenzi, which came to life in March 2021.

Over the past 20 years they produced music, worked with various artists and performed live in clubs and festivals with their respective art projects. The producer Marco Ricci has made himself known and appreciated also abroad with his Casa Del Mirto project.

In the past, Luca Lorenzi has had the opportunity to work in the studio with the English producer Jim Lowe for two singles by the band Samle.

Marco and Luca have known each other since childhood and have already collaborated on some collateral projects. At the end of 2020 they started thinking about creating something together: soon this idea turned into YOUNG LIES, a nu-disco project that brings back the electro house vibes, especially the French house of the early 2000s.

Marco Ricci

In 2002/2003 he produced two albums under the moniker Urban Chill. Founder of Mashhh Records and AIKA Recordings.

Creator of Casa Del Mirto project.

DJ between 2006 and 2008 (nu-disco/French touch selection).

Luca Lorenzi

Until 2012 he was the vocalist, composer and guitarist in the indie rock band Samle. Since 2014 he’s been the vocalist and co-founder of the electro-pop duo To You Mom.