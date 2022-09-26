It All Started with a TikTok: Presley Tennant Releases Full Girl POV of “Something in the Orange”

“From the first time I listened to Zach Bryan’s ‘Something in the Orange’, I was hooked,”says Tennant, who is also a former The Voice contestant on S16 at just 16 years old. “I never thought that a simple cover video would receive so much attention from TikTok… From the response, I knew I wanted to rewrite and release the entire song from the woman’s perspective, and I’m so excited for people to hear the other side of the story.”

Tennant’s “Something in the Orange” drop comes just weeks before her upcoming single release, “Break My Heart,” releasing September 16. The upcoming single will be premiered via People on September 15, and will also have a special mix/master for Dolby Atmos computable devices. “Break My Heart” is now available for pre-save and pre-add.

Presley Tennant’s “Something in the Orange” is now available on all streaming platforms. “It’s amazing how one TikTok can influence a career for so many artists, including Presley Tennant,” states Dawn DeJongh, owner of Burning Ground Entertainment. For more on Presley Tennant, follow her @presleytennantmusic on TikTok and @presleytennant on Instagram.