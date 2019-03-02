Irish Artist Releases Music Video featuring Iconic Imagery on Women

Irish Indian songstress Sarah Packiam releases her new single “She’s a Riot’ dedicated to all women. This Tarantino style rocking tune is officially released on “International Womens Day” March 8th 2019. A music video filmed in France and edited with iconic imagery of women who have bravely paved the way for all of us will also be released on March 8th. Mixed by Maria Elisa Ayerbe, “She’s a Riot’ is a homage to all Mothers and Sisters and Daughters.

Born in Ireland, Sarah’s musical father from India handed her the guitar when she was twelve years old.

Inspired by the Carpenters, Stevie wonder and Weather report, right away she started writing songs.

By the time she was fourteen years old she signed a record deal with EMI records.

Sarah has toured Europe, South America and the USA with her music.

As a backing singer and guitarist she’s worked for Shakira and more recently Luis Fonsi promoting his hit song “Despacito”

Currently Packiam is working on her 5th studio Album “Shine Out Loud” in Miami Florida as well as playing shows with her Trio Band and can be found performing regularly at the famous Faena on South Beach.