IRIS Shares Heartfelt New Single “Stone”

Today, IRIS releases her new cover of Alessia Cara’s Stone, a heartwarming and refreshing take on love and the feeling of being supported no matter how uncertain the world may get. Produced and mixed by GRAMMY® award-winners Malay (Frank Ocean, Lorde, Sam Smith) and Manny Marroquin (Alicia Keys, Taylor Swift, Lizzo), the track features IRIS’s passionate vocals in the spotlight and a further look into IRIS’ ambient and distinct sound as an up-and-coming solo artist.

Speaking on the meaning behind Stone, IRIS says: “This song has always brought me to a place that felt like home. There are some songs you hear and wish that they were always yours. I’m just happy to share it and let it keep living in my own way.”

About IRIS:

With a music career rooted within the rock band Linus Young, IRIS has grown as an independent solo artist and created a name for herself. Raised in New Jersey and now based in LA, IRIS is a prolific singer and songwriter who touches the hearts and ears of listeners with her music. Her single “Crazy” was featured on the show Santa Clarita Diet on Netflix, giving a great start to her venture as a solo artist. IRIS’s music is a blend of pop, rock, and R&B influences as well as her Icelandic heritage, and she strives to enlighten and strengthen every listener with positive and supportive messages. With her new single Stone, IRIS shares the feeling of being safe and supported no matter how uncertain the world may get.

