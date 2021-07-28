IRIS Releases New Song “Burgundy”

Today, IRIS releases her newest single “Burgundy”. The song was made with help from Grammy award winning producer Malay (Frank Ocean, Lorde, Sam Smith), writer Trey Cambell (Celine Dion, John Legend), engineer Michelle Mancini, and mixer Raul Lopez. The melancholic and dreamy track deals with obsessive naive love; “I don’t know much about love but I know about you” IRIS quoted on her instagram as a teaser for the song. Here IRIS’ stunning vocal performance perfectly flows over the beautiful spacey guitar and strings. She debuted the song on July 13th, at The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles, part of Writer’s Block Events which showcases up and coming songwriters. The song is now streaming on all platforms.

About IRIS:

IRIS was born in New Jersey, and credits her passion for music to her father who used to play her bands such as Pink Floyd and Van Halen as a kid. IRIS fell in love with music as a young age and felt destined to be a musician. She started her career in the band Linus Young, but has since gone independent as a singer and songwriter based in LA. She comes from icelandic heritage which influences her music along with her passion for rock, pop and R&B. She released 4 singles in 2019, her first of which “Crazy” was featured in the netflix show Santa Clara Diet. She then released 2 songs in 2020, and 2 in 2021; “Burgundy” being her second this year, the first of which was a cover of Alessia Cara’s “Stone”. Much of her music deals with love, heartbreak and finding happiness, and IRIS “strives to enlighten and strengthen every listener with positive and supportive messages”. She has garnered 100s of thousands of streams on Spotify, and is continuing to record and release new music