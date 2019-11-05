Iris Releases Dreamy Music Video for Single, “Stars”

Rock/Pop’s newest charmer, Iris, premiered the official music video version of her single, “Stars”, produced by Grammy® Award-Winning Malay (Frank Ocean & John Legend). The “Stars” music video was shot in various locations in St. Remy de Provence, Bordeaux, San Sebastian, Barcelona, and Los Angeles. All footage was shot by Malay Ho on an 8mm film camera and was directed by Iris and Malay.

“This video was a dream to make. I had this trip planned for a while and knew that I would never get another chance to film in such beautiful locations so I packed all my film and camera and took any opportunity to capture the beauty of the south of France and Spain,” said Iris. “When you truly love someone that love never dies – it just lives somewhere else and continues on in that space and time.”

About Iris

Channeling Stevie Nicks, Rock/Pop’s newest weapon, Iris, is ready to shake up 2019. Raised in New Jersey with an Icelandic heritage, this prolific singer and songwriter pens music that strikes listeners in the heart – specifically ones going through heartbreak, and ones going through the journey of finding happiness. Citing Parkinson’s Disease awareness, equality, and positivity as some of her most impassioned causes, Iris strives to enlighten and strengthen each and every listener through positive messages and heart-wrenching lyrics. Earlier this year Iris’ debut single “Crazy” was featured on Santa Clarita Diet on Netflix. Her newest single “Stars” truly showcases her songwriting and vocal aptitude and is anticipated to take her far.

