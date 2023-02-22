Ireland’s Ryan Sheridan Wins Top Honors in 19th Annual Acoustic Music Awards

Critically Acclaimed Ireland based folk-acoustic artist Ryan Sheridan wins top honors in the 19th Annual IAMA (International Acoustic Music Awards). He also won Best Male Artist Award as well.

Ryan Sheridan is a Platinum-selling Recording Artist, Songwriter, Performer and Producer based in Dublin, Ireland. Sheridan started his music career as a busker on the streets of Dublin. It was here that he would work on his craft and trademark sound and be spotted by a Record Label’s A&R. Sheridan’s durable presence on the gig circuit, where amidst his energy-driven, charismatic shows, has led to 2 no.1 Albums in both Ireland and Germany, numerous sold-out tours, and has been a guest for Paul Simon, Brian Adams, Taylor Swift, Simply Red, The Script and Rea Garvey. Sheridan, with longtime drummer, Ronan Nolan, captivates their audience with their undeniable energetic rock performance from start to finish. A unique performance and sound that has to be experienced live.

“I am shocked, humbled and deeply grateful to receive the Overall Grand Prize at the IAMA. It is an incredible honour to be recognized among such musical talent”, said Ryan Sheridan, this year’s top winner.

Other notable winners include: Pat Byrne (also from Ireland) won a Runner-Up award in the Best Male Artist category with his song “Feels Like Living”. In 2012, Byrne was crowned the winner of the first series of The Voice of Ireland, which led to the release of his debut album, “All or Nothing.” In January 2019, Byrne emigrated to Austin, Texas.

Deidre McCalla, won Best Folk Award with her song “Shoulder to The Wheel”. The Early Mays won Best Group/Duo Award with their song “The Ballad of Johnny Fall”.

Here is the list of winners of the 19th Annual IAMA:

Overall Grand Prize Winner:

Ryan Sheridan

“Fine Wine” by Ryan Sheridan

INSTRUMENTAL

FIRST PRIZE: “Kottke” by Paul Colombino

RUNNER-UP: “Silk and Spice” by Jocelyn Pettit

OPEN

FIRST PRIZE: “Every Child” by Gordie Tentrees

RUNNER-UP: “Goodbye” by Systur

AAA/ALTERNATIVE

FIRST PRIZE: “Stand True” by The Americans

RUNNER-UP: “Why Should I Care?” by Aimee Van Dyne

FOLK/AMERICANA/ROOTS

FIRST PRIZE: “Shoulder To The Wheel“ by Deidre McCalla

RUNNER-UP: “Food and Medicine” by Sara Trunzo

BEST GROUP/DUO

FIRST PRIZE: “The Ballad of Johnny Fall” by The Early Mays

RUNNER-UP: “So Said Life” by Doug Kolmar & Janice O’Rourke

BEST MALE ARTIST

FIRST PRIZE: “Fine Wine” by Ryan Sheridan

RUNNER-UP: “Feels Like Living” by Pat Byrne

BEST FEMALE ARTIST

FIRST PRIZE: “You’ve Been Away So Long” by Alice Howe

RUNNER-UP: “Shakin My Bones” by Jackie Bristow

COUNTRY/BLUEGRASS

FIRST PRIZE: “Tale of a Chameleon” by Aspen Jacobsen

RUNNER-UP: “Promised Land” by Helen Townsend & Bill Chambers

ABOUT IAMA (International Acoustic Music Awards)

IAMA (International Acoustic Music Awards) promotes the art and artistry of acoustic music performance and artistry. In its 20th year, IAMA has a proven track record of winners going on to get signed and hit the Billboard Charts.

Ricky Kej (1st Prize Winner 2018 IAMA, instrumental category) , based out of Bengaluru, India won the Grammy this year for ‘Divine Tides’, in the best immersive audio album category.

Notable winners include Ellis Paul, Jonatha Brooke, David Francey, AJ Croce and more. Meghan Trainor was discovered by IAMA ten years ago and is now a global phenomenon with #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts with “All About That Bass” (#1 for 8 weeks) and #1 on The Billboard 200 Charts with her debut album “Title”, won for a Grammy award for Best New Artist. 2nd Annual IAMA winner Zane Williams’s winning song was recorded by country music star Jason Michael Carroll, that song hit #14 on Billboard Country Charts and #99 on Billboard Hot 100 Charts. Jeff Gutt, finalist at the 9th Annual IAMA was a runner-up on X-Factor USA. Charlie Dore (known for her hit “Pilot of the Airwaves”) was the top winner in 2008. Information on winners and finalists, visit here.